GOP offers good ideas for fixing California roads

With supermajorities in both houses of the Legislature, Democrats don't need a single Republican vote to approve gasoline tax and vehicle fee increases to pay for much-needed road maintenance and other transportation needs in California. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon have set an April 6 deadline to vote on a $6.8 billion-a-year transportation package .

