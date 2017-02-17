GOP offers good ideas for fixing Cali...

GOP offers good ideas for fixing California roads

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Fresno Bee

With supermajorities in both houses of the Legislature, Democrats don't need a single Republican vote to approve gasoline tax and vehicle fee increases to pay for much-needed road maintenance and other transportation needs in California. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon have set an April 6 deadline to vote on a $6.8 billion-a-year transportation package .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dmv. Id replacement. 4 hr The Warden 4
marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia 15 hr THE BOSS 1
Facts are Luxury & Matter Not Feb 15 liberals go away 1
trump or hillary ??? (Aug '16) Feb 14 Reverend Stogie 6
Adults 18 to like 25 NSA freak and hookup event Feb 12 Amerixan 1
Invade Japan & Egypt Feb 11 We Can Hope Only 1
veronica Ramirez palomo Feb 10 bbs 3
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC