Four arrested after firearms found in southeast Bakersfield home
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested four men on Saturday night on suspicion of conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang after officers raided at home in the 6800 block of Gretchen Court. Police said they uncovered six firearms, including one that was reported stolen, when they served a search warrant at 11:15 p.m. at the southeast Bakersfield home.
