Former Bakersfield Assemblyman Trice Harvey dies
Republican Trice Harvey, whose bottomless trove of humorous stories about country life made him a popular figure with colleagues in the state Assembly in the 1980s and 1990s, died Tuesday night in his hometown of Bakersfield, the Bakersfield Californian reported . Harvey, who was born in Arkansas and had been a county health inspector, began his political career on a local school board, then spent a decade on the Kern County Board of Supervisors before being elected to the Assembly in 1986.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
