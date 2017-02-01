Fire reported in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a fire on Irene Street near Baker Street in East Bakersfield Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Two structures were affected by the three alarm fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|7 hr
|Gen l Grabaskyump
|1
|nudes
|12 hr
|everybody
|4
|Brandon penny
|19 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ...
|Jan 28
|Bbb
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 27
|Evangelina
|374
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Jan 27
|Asap
|2
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC