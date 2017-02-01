Fire reported in East Bakersfield

Fire reported in East Bakersfield

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: TurnTo23.com

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a fire on Irene Street near Baker Street in East Bakersfield Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Two structures were affected by the three alarm fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russian Troops Need Cooks 7 hr Gen l Grabaskyump 1
nudes 12 hr everybody 4
Brandon penny 19 hr tellinitlikeitis 2
I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ... Jan 28 Bbb 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jan 27 Evangelina 374
Dmv. Id replacement. Jan 27 Asap 2
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Jan 26 Pirate 13
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,181 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC