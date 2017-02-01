Finally, proposals for regulatory ref...

Finally, proposals for regulatory reform in California, U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

The need for regulatory reform and relief has been recognized both in Sacramento and Washington, D.C. - and now there are some proposals to do something about it. California's dreadful business climate is no secret.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russian Troops Need Cooks 4 hr Gen l Grabaskyump 1
nudes 9 hr everybody 4
Brandon penny 16 hr tellinitlikeitis 2
I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ... Jan 28 Bbb 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jan 27 Evangelina 374
Dmv. Id replacement. Jan 27 Asap 2
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Jan 26 Pirate 13
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC