Doctor removes 130-pound tumor from Mississippi man
In this Feb. 2, 2017, photo, Roger Logan holds up a smartphone that shows a photo of him with a 130-pound tumor before a surgery to remove it at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, Calif. Logan, a Mississippi man who was told he was simply fat, has had the 130-pound tumor removed during an operation in Bakersfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows becaus...
|3 hr
|Secede Already
|1
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Sun
|atixx
|3
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Sandman5330
|53
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb 3
|Gen l Grabaskyump
|1
|Brandon penny
|Feb 2
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ...
|Jan 28
|Bbb
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 27
|Evangelina
|374
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC