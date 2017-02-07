Doctor removes 130-pound tumor from M...

Doctor removes 130-pound tumor from Mississippi man

In this Feb. 2, 2017, photo, Roger Logan holds up a smartphone that shows a photo of him with a 130-pound tumor before a surgery to remove it at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, Calif. Logan, a Mississippi man who was told he was simply fat, has had the 130-pound tumor removed during an operation in Bakersfield.

