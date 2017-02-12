Doctor removes 130-pound tumor from M...

Doctor removes 130-pound tumor from Mississippi man

Sunday Feb 12

A California doctor removed a 130-pound tumor from a Mississippi man who had been told by other physicians that he was just fat. Roger Logan, 57, had the non-cancerous growth removed on Jan. 31 at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where he will remain for another week or so before returning to Gulfport, Mississippi.

