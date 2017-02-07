Doctor removes 130-pound tumor from man told he was just fat
A California doctor removed a 130-pound tumor from a Mississippi man who had been told by other physicians that he was just fat. Roger Logan, 57, had the non-cancerous growth removed on Jan. 31 at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where he will remain for another week or so before returning to Gulfport, Mississippi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows becaus...
|19 hr
|Secede Already
|1
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Sun
|atixx
|3
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|53
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb 3
|Gen l Grabaskyump
|1
|Brandon penny
|Feb 2
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ...
|Jan 28
|Bbb
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 27
|Evangelina
|374
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC