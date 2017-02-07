Doctor removes 130-pound tumor from m...

Doctor removes 130-pound tumor from man told he was just fat

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Morning News

A California doctor removed a 130-pound tumor from a Mississippi man who had been told by other physicians that he was just fat. Roger Logan, 57, had the non-cancerous growth removed on Jan. 31 at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where he will remain for another week or so before returning to Gulfport, Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows becaus... 19 hr Secede Already 1
Dmv. Id replacement. Sun atixx 3
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Sun Anonymous 53
Russian Troops Need Cooks Feb 3 Gen l Grabaskyump 1
Brandon penny Feb 2 tellinitlikeitis 2
I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ... Jan 28 Bbb 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jan 27 Evangelina 374
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at February 08 at 12:46PM PST

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC