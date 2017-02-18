CSUB opens doubleheader with 6-5 win ...

CSUB opens doubleheader with 6-5 win over Utah

In the first game of a season-opening doubleheader, Cal State Bakersfield scored twice in the seventh inning to seal a 6-5 victory over visiting and defending Pacific-12 Conference champions Utah on Saturday afternoon. Senior second baseman David Metzgar drove in three runs for the Roadrunners, while starting pitcher Max Carter pitched five strong innings with six strikeouts but reliever Naithen Dewsnap earned the victory in relief.

