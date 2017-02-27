CSUB holding E-Waste Drive
Students at California State University, Bakersfield are teaming up with Alianza Recycling and Metro Shedding to host an E-Waste Drive on Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus. Bakersfield residents are invited to drop off their old digital and electronic items and have access to free paper shredding.
