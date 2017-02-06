County aims to east congestion on Fruitvale Avenue

The Kern County Board of Supervisors will consider spending $446,101 to install traffic lights at the intersection of Meany and Fruitvale avenues in northwest Bakersfield. Fruitvale has become a busy north-south connector between Olive Drive and Rosedale Highway, with no stops between Hageman Drive and Rosedale Highway.

