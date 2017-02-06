County aims to east congestion on Fruitvale Avenue
The Kern County Board of Supervisors will consider spending $446,101 to install traffic lights at the intersection of Meany and Fruitvale avenues in northwest Bakersfield. Fruitvale has become a busy north-south connector between Olive Drive and Rosedale Highway, with no stops between Hageman Drive and Rosedale Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|14 hr
|atixx
|3
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|18 hr
|Sandman5330
|53
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb 3
|Gen l Grabaskyump
|1
|Brandon penny
|Feb 2
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ...
|Jan 28
|Bbb
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 27
|Evangelina
|374
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC