County aims to east congestion on Fru...

County aims to east congestion on Fruitvale Avenue

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

The Kern County Board of Supervisors will consider spending $446,101 to install traffic lights at the intersection of Meany and Fruitvale avenues in northwest Bakersfield. Fruitvale has become a busy north-south connector between Olive Drive and Rosedale Highway, with no stops between Hageman Drive and Rosedale Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dmv. Id replacement. 14 hr atixx 3
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) 18 hr Sandman5330 53
Russian Troops Need Cooks Feb 3 Gen l Grabaskyump 1
Brandon penny Feb 2 tellinitlikeitis 2
I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ... Jan 28 Bbb 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jan 27 Evangelina 374
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Jan 26 Pirate 13
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,779 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC