Consumer alert issued for Bakersfield attorney charged with taking nearly $1 million in client money
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2017 The State Bar of California announced today that a Bakersfield attorney has been charged with taking nearly $1 million from a client and then falsely telling a State Bar investigator she had paid back the money. The State Bar recently put a consumer alert on Heather J.C. Stanley 's profile page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at California Bar Journal.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Sun
|atixx
|3
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Sandman5330
|53
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb 3
|Gen l Grabaskyump
|1
|Brandon penny
|Feb 2
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ...
|Jan 28
|Bbb
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 27
|Evangelina
|374
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC