Consumer alert issued for Bakersfield attorney charged with taking nearly $1 million in client money

Feb. 7, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2017 The State Bar of California announced today that a Bakersfield attorney has been charged with taking nearly $1 million from a client and then falsely telling a State Bar investigator she had paid back the money. The State Bar recently put a consumer alert on Heather J.C. Stanley 's profile page.

