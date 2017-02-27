Comedian Louie Anderson remembers Bakersfield for antiques, ice cream

Comedian Louie Anderson will tell you about what he loves about Bakersfield, and it also probably helps that he's a cast member of a big TV show set here. During a Feb. 27 appearance on "First Look with Scott Cox," the comedian discussed his role in the show "Baskets" with Zach Galifinakis, his upcoming performance at Temblor Brewery and his appreciation for the city's antique stores and ice cream.

