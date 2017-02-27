Comedian Louie Anderson remembers Bakersfield for antiques, ice cream
Comedian Louie Anderson will tell you about what he loves about Bakersfield, and it also probably helps that he's a cast member of a big TV show set here. During a Feb. 27 appearance on "First Look with Scott Cox," the comedian discussed his role in the show "Baskets" with Zach Galifinakis, his upcoming performance at Temblor Brewery and his appreciation for the city's antique stores and ice cream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Feb 26
|Secure Line X6
|1
|Facebook shoutout page
|Feb 24
|shout
|1
|F me
|Feb 23
|Jryder8738
|5
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Feb 23
|Jryder8738
|54
|trump or hillary ??? (Aug '16)
|Feb 23
|dick
|7
|Adults 18 to like 25 NSA freak and hookup event
|Feb 23
|dick
|2
|Invade Japan & Egypt
|Feb 23
|youre dumb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC