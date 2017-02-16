City Council denies alcohol sales at Bakersfield movie theater
During its Feb. 15 meeting, the City Council heard a plan that would permit the sale of beer and wine at the movie theater, but some of the details of the plan were news to the council members, according to The Bakersfield Californian . Michael Ayaz, who represents the theater, told the council that the theaters would undergo significant changes and would reduce seating capacity from 3,200 seats to 1,500 in order to accommodate alcohol and food sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facts are Luxury & Matter Not
|Wed
|liberals go away
|1
|trump or hillary ??? (Aug '16)
|Feb 14
|Reverend Stogie
|6
|Adults 18 to like 25 NSA freak and hookup event
|Feb 12
|Amerixan
|1
|Invade Japan & Egypt
|Feb 11
|We Can Hope Only
|1
|veronica Ramirez palomo
|Feb 10
|bbs
|3
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows becaus...
|Feb 7
|Secede Already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC