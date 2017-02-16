City Council denies alcohol sales at ...

City Council denies alcohol sales at Bakersfield movie theater

During its Feb. 15 meeting, the City Council heard a plan that would permit the sale of beer and wine at the movie theater, but some of the details of the plan were news to the council members, according to The Bakersfield Californian . Michael Ayaz, who represents the theater, told the council that the theaters would undergo significant changes and would reduce seating capacity from 3,200 seats to 1,500 in order to accommodate alcohol and food sales.

