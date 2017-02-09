Celebrity Chef Alton Brown ready to launch tour, sample doughnuts in Bakersfield
Celebrity Chef Alton Brown will be appearing in Bakersfield on March 14 to re-launch his popular stage show. It's the first performance in a 42-show nationwide run from March through May. The star of Food Network's "Good Eats" is re-launching his stage show on Mar. 14 in Bakersfield, and he told "First Look with Scott Cox" hosts that he will be in Bakersfield for several days at the historic Fox Theater rehearsing the show.
