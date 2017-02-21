California senator removed after crit...

California senator removed after criticizing late lawmaker

9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A California lawmaker was removed from the state Senate floor Thursday after refusing to stop delivering a speech criticizing late state Sen. Tom Hayden for his leadership role in the anti-Vietnam War movement of the 1960s. Republican Sen. Janet Nguyen lived in South Vietnam as a child and fled with her family when its U.S.-backed government fell.

