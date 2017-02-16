Cal St. Bakersfield controls Utah Val...

Cal St. Bakersfield controls Utah Valley in 81 71 win

Matt Smith scored 18 points, Damiyne Durham scored 16, and Jaylin Airington added 14 points and Cal State Bakersfield beat Utah Valley 80-71 on Thursday night. Cal State Bakersfield took the lead for good 12 seconds into the game on Smith's layup and led 11-3 with 14:13 to play before halftime.

