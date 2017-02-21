Burn victim organizations receive checks

Harvey L. Hall presented two checks worth $27,055.97 each to the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation and the Kern County Firefighters Burn Survivors Trust Wednesday. The proceeds are the result of the 8th Annual Harvey L. Hall Lights & Sirens Invitational, which took place October 3, 2016, at the Stockdale Country Club in Bakersfield.

