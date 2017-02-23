BPD releases 911 recording of shooting death of Ray Ingram

The Bakersfield Police Department released the recording of a 911 call of a woman asking for police and medical aid to come to her home, where a popular chef was found dead by police. On Wednesday, Bakersfield Police said they have arrested a 49-year-old woman on suspicion of the shooting death of Ray Ingram, a popular Rosedale-area restaurant chef.

