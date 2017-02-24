BPD ramps up investigation of shootin...

BPD ramps up investigation of shooting death of 5-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department has set up a 24-hour phone line as detectives look for tips in a shooting that left a 5-year-old child dead and a 7-year-old child wounded. A 5-year-old was shot and killed Thursday night in a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of California Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Sun Secure Line X6 1
Facebook shoutout page Feb 24 shout 1
F me Feb 23 Jryder8738 5
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Feb 23 Jryder8738 54
trump or hillary ??? (Aug '16) Feb 23 dick 7
Adults 18 to like 25 NSA freak and hookup event Feb 23 dick 2
Invade Japan & Egypt Feb 23 youre dumb 2
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC