BPD ramps up investigation of shooting death of 5-year-old
The Bakersfield Police Department has set up a 24-hour phone line as detectives look for tips in a shooting that left a 5-year-old child dead and a 7-year-old child wounded. A 5-year-old was shot and killed Thursday night in a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of California Avenue.
