BPD investigates possible shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near Kentucky and Baker Streets in East Bakersfield. BPD says some called 911 after 11:00pm Tuesday night reporting that man was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows becaus...
|Tue
|Secede Already
|1
|Mrs Maldonado/Shafter High
|Feb 6
|anybody
|1
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Feb 5
|atixx
|3
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Feb 5
|Anonymous
|53
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb 3
|Gen l Grabaskyump
|1
|nudes
|Feb 2
|everybody
|4
|Brandon penny
|Feb 2
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC