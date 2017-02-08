BPD investigates possible shooting

BPD investigates possible shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TurnTo23.com

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near Kentucky and Baker Streets in East Bakersfield. BPD says some called 911 after 11:00pm Tuesday night reporting that man was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows becaus... Tue Secede Already 1
Mrs Maldonado/Shafter High Feb 6 anybody 1
Dmv. Id replacement. Feb 5 atixx 3
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Feb 5 Anonymous 53
Russian Troops Need Cooks Feb 3 Gen l Grabaskyump 1
nudes Feb 2 everybody 4
Brandon penny Feb 2 tellinitlikeitis 2
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at February 09 at 11:35AM PST

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC