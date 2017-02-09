Bakersfield Police seek publica s help in finding missing teen

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Feb. 7 in the area of South H Street and Berkshire Road. Mariah Bullard is described as black, 5-feet tall, 160 pounds, with long Burgundy and brown braided hair, black-framed glasses and with a pierced tongue.

