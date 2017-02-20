Bakersfield PD searching for burglary...

Bakersfield PD searching for burglary suspect

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect who police say stole items from Martin's Meats. The suspect is described as white or Hispanic male, tall with a slim build, balding, with a possible tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dmv. Id replacement. Feb 19 The Warden 4
marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia Feb 18 THE BOSS 1
Facts are Luxury & Matter Not Feb 15 liberals go away 1
trump or hillary ??? (Aug '16) Feb 14 Reverend Stogie 6
Adults 18 to like 25 NSA freak and hookup event Feb 12 Amerixan 1
Invade Japan & Egypt Feb 11 We Can Hope Only 1
veronica Ramirez palomo Feb 10 bbs 3
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,936 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC