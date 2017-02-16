Bakersfield local wins jazz Grammy award

Bakersfield local wins jazz Grammy award

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: TurnTo23.com

Experts say if the Lake Isabella Dam was to fail, we would have about 6 hours to evacuate safely and about 5 feet of water would go into the A fatal rollover accident was reported near Gosford Road on Highway 223, also known as Bear Mountain Boulevard, southwest of Bakersfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Facts are Luxury & Matter Not Wed liberals go away 1
trump or hillary ??? (Aug '16) Feb 14 Reverend Stogie 6
Adults 18 to like 25 NSA freak and hookup event Feb 12 Amerixan 1
Invade Japan & Egypt Feb 11 We Can Hope Only 1
veronica Ramirez palomo Feb 10 bbs 3
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows becaus... Feb 7 Secede Already 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at February 16 at 9:40PM PST

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC