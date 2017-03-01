Bakersfield dad upset at school's LGB...

Bakersfield dad upset at school's LGBTQ survey

The father of a teenage girl at Frontier High School is upset with a survey that his daughter was asked to take on Monday. Matthew Barton reached out to 23ABC after his 14-year-old daughter was given a survey asking about sexual orientation and gender issues.

