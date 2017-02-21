Back-to-Work Center opens in SW Baker...

Back-to-Work Center opens in SW Bakersfield

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: TurnTo23.com

BAKERSFIELD, Calif, - Employers' Training Resource, a partner of America's Job Center of California, announced the grand opening of the Back-to-Work Center in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
F me 5 hr Jryder8738 5
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) 5 hr Jryder8738 54
trump or hillary ??? (Aug '16) 10 hr dick 7
Adults 18 to like 25 NSA freak and hookup event 10 hr dick 2
Invade Japan & Egypt 10 hr youre dumb 2
marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia 10 hr chooo chooo 2
Dmv. Id replacement. Feb 19 The Warden 4
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Sudan
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,745 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC