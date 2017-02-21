Assistant DA discusses why he wants to next Kern County district attorney
The race to replace Kern County District Attorney Lisa Green is under way and Assistant District Attorney Scott Spielman has already announced his candidacy. During an appearance on the Feb. 21, 2017 Richard Beene Show, Spielman discussed the reasons why he wants to be Kern County's next district attorney.
