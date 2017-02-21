AB 1279 provides $2M for Valley Fever research
Assemblymember Rudy Salas introduced Assembly Bill 1279, which directs resources toward Valley Fever, a disease that affects residents in counties throughout California. "Valley Fever has been reported from almost every county in California but 75 percent of cases have been found in people who live in the Central Valley and that is alarming," said Assemblymember Salas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Feb 19
|The Warden
|4
|marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia
|Feb 18
|THE BOSS
|1
|Facts are Luxury & Matter Not
|Feb 15
|liberals go away
|1
|trump or hillary ??? (Aug '16)
|Feb 14
|Reverend Stogie
|6
|Adults 18 to like 25 NSA freak and hookup event
|Feb 12
|Amerixan
|1
|Invade Japan & Egypt
|Feb 11
|We Can Hope Only
|1
|veronica Ramirez palomo
|Feb 10
|bbs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC