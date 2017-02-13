130-pound tumor removed from man

130-pound tumor removed from man

Friday Feb 3

A Mississippi man is recovering after doctors removed a tumor that had grown to the size of a person over a 15-year time span. Roger Logan, 57, spent most of his time confined to an electric chair in an eight-foot room due to a growth protruding from his abdomen.

