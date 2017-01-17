Three California wines are on the men...

Three California wines are on the menu for Trump's Inauguration Day lunch

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Three California wines will be served at Friday's inaugural lunch for President-elect Donald Trump, recognizing the Golden State roots of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi . A J. Lohr 2013 Arroyo Vista chardonnay from Monterey County will be paired with Maine lobster and gulf shrimp with saffron sauce and a peanut crumble for the first course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
krazy keith rules (Jan '14) Mon who cares 2
nudes Jan 14 nobody 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jan 13 Docious 371
Lets post hoz (Jun '15) Jan 13 tellinitlikeitis 10
Bakersfield Music Thread (May '13) Jan 11 Musikologist 14
She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes... Jan 8 Bruce 1
News Jeff Tkac dies by apparent suicide Jan 8 The light 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,405 • Total comments across all topics: 278,005,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC