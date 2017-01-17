Three California wines are on the menu for Trump's Inauguration Day lunch

Three California wines will be served at Friday's inaugural lunch for President-elect Donald Trump, recognizing the Golden State roots of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi . A J. Lohr 2013 Arroyo Vista chardonnay from Monterey County will be paired with Maine lobster and gulf shrimp with saffron sauce and a peanut crumble for the first course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.