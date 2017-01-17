Three California wines are on the menu for Trump's Inauguration Day lunch
Three California wines will be served at Friday's inaugural lunch for President-elect Donald Trump, recognizing the Golden State roots of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi . A J. Lohr 2013 Arroyo Vista chardonnay from Monterey County will be paired with Maine lobster and gulf shrimp with saffron sauce and a peanut crumble for the first course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Mon
|who cares
|2
|nudes
|Jan 14
|nobody
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 13
|Docious
|371
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|tellinitlikeitis
|10
|Bakersfield Music Thread (May '13)
|Jan 11
|Musikologist
|14
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
|Jeff Tkac dies by apparent suicide
|Jan 8
|The light
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC