Thousands without power in SW Bakersf...

Thousands without power in SW Bakersfield

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TurnTo23.com

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than 3,800 PG&E customers were without power Thursday morning, according to the company's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) 22 hr Ludi 367
Tired "Rapper" Thu Cabot 3
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) Wed Linda 30
News Elderly man alleges assault and robbery at ATM Wed tellinitlikeitis 2
Donald Trump White Power Dec 27 Skater 1
lame Dec 18 Haterswillhate 1
Help me out... Dec 18 Hey 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at January 06 at 12:36PM PST

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,095 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,360

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC