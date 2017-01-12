Telling the Tale of this Historic 1930 Ford Model A Roadster is Decades Overdue
Ever look at an old magazine and see a rod that piques your interest? You wonder, where is that machine now? Or why does that look familiar? About 14 years ago, Tom Cavoretto saw a photo of a rumble seat roadster for sale in the classified section of a magazine. When he called the number, he found it had been sold and was awaiting transportation to its new owner in Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes
|15 hr
|nobody
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|Docious
|371
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Fri
|tellinitlikeitis
|10
|Bakersfield Music Thread (May '13)
|Jan 11
|Musikologist
|14
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
|Jeff Tkac dies by apparent suicide
|Jan 8
|The light
|1
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Jan 6
|theCARS7879
|52
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC