Share your adventure to win an adventure in the Amtrak San Joaquins photo contest
Amtrak San Joaquins connects California from the San Francisco Bay Area to Bakersfield with 18 stations and 365 miles of track. It connects people to their families back home, their jobs every day and their adventures in national parks, cities and California's hidden treasures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Antioch Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elderly man alleges assault and robbery at ATM
|4 hr
|Thumper 71
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 1
|Angel
|366
|Donald Trump White Power
|Dec 27
|Skater
|1
|Tired "Rapper"
|Dec 20
|Java
|2
|lame
|Dec 18
|Haterswillhate
|1
|Help me out...
|Dec 18
|Hey
|1
|Homeless
|Dec 15
|Trenti
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC