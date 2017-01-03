Share your adventure to win an advent...

Share your adventure to win an adventure in the Amtrak San Joaquins photo contest

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Antioch Herald

Amtrak San Joaquins connects California from the San Francisco Bay Area to Bakersfield with 18 stations and 365 miles of track. It connects people to their families back home, their jobs every day and their adventures in national parks, cities and California's hidden treasures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Antioch Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elderly man alleges assault and robbery at ATM 4 hr Thumper 71 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jan 1 Angel 366
Donald Trump White Power Dec 27 Skater 1
Tired "Rapper" Dec 20 Java 2
lame Dec 18 Haterswillhate 1
Help me out... Dec 18 Hey 1
Homeless Dec 15 Trenti 3
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kern County was issued at January 04 at 12:00AM PST

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,581,785

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC