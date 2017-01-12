SB Hwy. 99 off ramp closed at Rosedale Hwy.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The southbound State Route 99 to Rosedale Highway off-ramp will be closed Tuesday, January 17, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., to allow the contractor to conduct electrical work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes
|7 hr
|nobody
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|11 hr
|Docious
|371
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|17 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|10
|Bakersfield Music Thread (May '13)
|Jan 11
|Musikologist
|14
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
|Jeff Tkac dies by apparent suicide
|Jan 8
|The light
|1
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Jan 6
|theCARS7879
|52
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC