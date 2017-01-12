SB Hwy. 99 off ramp closed at Rosedal...

SB Hwy. 99 off ramp closed at Rosedale Hwy.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TurnTo23.com

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The southbound State Route 99 to Rosedale Highway off-ramp will be closed Tuesday, January 17, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., to allow the contractor to conduct electrical work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes 7 hr nobody 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) 11 hr Docious 371
Lets post hoz (Jun '15) 17 hr tellinitlikeitis 10
Bakersfield Music Thread (May '13) Jan 11 Musikologist 14
She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes... Jan 8 Bruce 1
News Jeff Tkac dies by apparent suicide Jan 8 The light 1
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Jan 6 theCARS7879 52
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,782 • Total comments across all topics: 277,898,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC