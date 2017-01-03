Sabrina Limon charged in husband's death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Sabrina Limon has been arrested in connection with the death of her husband, Robert, in Tehachapi two years ago -- just days before her lover, Jonathan Hearn, is set to head to trial in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|theCARS7879
|52
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Ludi
|367
|Tired "Rapper"
|Thu
|Cabot
|3
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Jan 4
|Linda
|30
|Elderly man alleges assault and robbery at ATM
|Jan 4
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Donald Trump White Power
|Dec 27
|Skater
|1
|lame
|Dec 18
|Haterswillhate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC