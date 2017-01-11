Prosecutors waive death for ex-soldie...

Prosecutors waive death for ex-soldier charged with murdering parents

Prosecutors waived the death penalty Tuesday against a man charged with gunning down his mother and stepfather in northwest Bakersfield last year. Derek Connell, 30, now faces a maximum penalty of life without the possibility of parole if convicted of the killings.

