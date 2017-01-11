Prosecutors waive death for ex-soldier charged with murdering parents
Prosecutors waived the death penalty Tuesday against a man charged with gunning down his mother and stepfather in northwest Bakersfield last year. Derek Connell, 30, now faces a maximum penalty of life without the possibility of parole if convicted of the killings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|iluvthotties
|9
|Bakersfield Music Thread (May '13)
|14 hr
|Musikologist
|14
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Tony Rivera
|369
|Jeff Tkac dies by apparent suicide
|Jan 8
|The light
|1
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Jan 6
|theCARS7879
|52
|Tired "Rapper"
|Jan 5
|Cabot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC