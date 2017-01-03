Power outage reported in SW Bakersfield

Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 2:56AM PST expiring January 8 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 2:56AM PST expiring January 8 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Kern, Tulare Flash Flood Watch issued January 8 at 6:12AM PST expiring January 9 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Kern Areal Flood Watch issued January 8 at 6:12AM PST expiring January 9 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare Flash Flood Watch issued January 5 at 8:50AM PST expiring January 9 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Kern UPDATE : Most of the power has been restored, 21 customers still effected along with the traffic light at California & Real Rd. UPDATE : PG&E says 821 customers are effected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.