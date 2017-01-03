Power outage reported in SW Bakersfield

Power outage reported in SW Bakersfield

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: TurnTo23.com

Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 2:56AM PST expiring January 8 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 2:56AM PST expiring January 8 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Kern, Tulare Flash Flood Watch issued January 8 at 6:12AM PST expiring January 9 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Kern Areal Flood Watch issued January 8 at 6:12AM PST expiring January 9 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare Flash Flood Watch issued January 5 at 8:50AM PST expiring January 9 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Kern UPDATE : Most of the power has been restored, 21 customers still effected along with the traffic light at California & Real Rd. UPDATE : PG&E says 821 customers are effected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes... 23 hr Bruce 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Sun Tony Rivera 369
News Jeff Tkac dies by apparent suicide Sun The light 1
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Jan 6 theCARS7879 52
Tired "Rapper" Jan 5 Cabot 3
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) Jan 4 Linda 30
News Elderly man alleges assault and robbery at ATM Jan 4 tellinitlikeitis 2
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,238 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,571

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC