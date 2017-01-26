Parents sue over Hatchimals that don'...

Parents sue over Hatchimals that don't hatch

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Business Insurance

The name says it all: Hatchimal. But when the latest toy craze - a stuffed animal that hatches from an egg - failed to perform, one parent decided to fight back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) 5 hr Evangelina 374
Dmv. Id replacement. 5 hr Asap 2
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) 16 hr Pirate 13
Hookers on union? Thu Boo 1
Lets post hoz (Jun '15) Tue Ftp 11
What's your pubic preference? Jan 24 CuriousGeorge 1
Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11) Jan 23 jerry 4
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC