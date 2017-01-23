Oxnard Ranked Fifth Worst City for Jobs

Oxnard Ranked Fifth Worst City for Jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Edhat

If you live in Ventura County and have found it difficult to secure a job in Oxnard, here may be the reason why. Other cities ranked as the worst for jobs include Rochester, NY; Tallahasse, FL; Cleveland, OH; Wocester, MA; Buffalo, NY; Newark, NJ; Bakersfield, CA; Fresno, CA; and Detroit, MI in last place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11) 5 hr jerry 4
Dmv. Id replacement. 9 hr Help 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) Sun Rich 51
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) Jan 20 Danielle 35
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jan 18 Ebone17 373
Karla Lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera Jan 18 KLRH 1
krazy keith rules (Jan '14) Jan 16 who cares 2
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,193,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC