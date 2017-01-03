Outdoor Classic ticket holders get a free ticket
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Those who bought tickets for Saturday's CondorsTown Outdoor Classic are eligible to receive a free ticket to Tuesday night's Condors game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Sun
|Bruce
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Tony Rivera
|369
|Jeff Tkac dies by apparent suicide
|Jan 8
|The light
|1
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Jan 6
|theCARS7879
|52
|Tired "Rapper"
|Jan 5
|Cabot
|3
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Jan 4
|Linda
|30
|Elderly man alleges assault and robbery at ATM
|Jan 4
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC