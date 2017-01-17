One lawsuit down, but high-speed rail still faces five more cases

A lawsuit filed in 2014 by Kern County against the California High-Speed Rail Authority will be dismissed under the terms of a settlement announced Wednesday afternoon by the state agency. Kern County was among seven plaintiffs who filed lawsuits against the rail authority in June 2014, shortly after the authority's board of directors voted to certify an environmental impact report and formally adopt a route for the Fresno-Bakersfield segment of the statewide rail project.

