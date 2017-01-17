On Kevin McCarthy's home turf, Democratic legislators warn against Obamacare repeal
Democratic legislators took their pro-Obamacare message on the road Thursday, convening a hearing in Bakersfield to examine the repercussions of repealing the Affordable Care Act. The state Senate Health committee pointedly held its hearing in the Central Valley - far afield form the state Capitol and the home districts of most members in attendance, but the home turf of key Republican members of California's congressional delegation including House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|22 hr
|Ebone17
|373
|Karla Lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Wed
|KLRH
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Jan 16
|who cares
|2
|nudes
|Jan 14
|nobody
|1
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|tellinitlikeitis
|10
|Bakersfield Music Thread (May '13)
|Jan 11
|Musikologist
|14
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC