On Kevin McCarthy's home turf, Democratic legislators warn against Obamacare repeal

Democratic legislators took their pro-Obamacare message on the road Thursday, convening a hearing in Bakersfield to examine the repercussions of repealing the Affordable Care Act. The state Senate Health committee pointedly held its hearing in the Central Valley - far afield form the state Capitol and the home districts of most members in attendance, but the home turf of key Republican members of California's congressional delegation including House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.

