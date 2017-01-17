New themed restaurant opens in East Bakersfield
Lumberjacks Restaurant, the full-service diner known for its made-from-scratch large portions of breakfast, lunch and dinner in a log cabin-themed setting, will open in its first location in Bakersfield today, Tuesday, January 17! "We're excited to provide Bakersfield a unique dining experience with Lumberjacks' sizable, down home cooking in an environment based on the hard working lumberjack, who always brought a big appetite to the table," said Scott Bailey, co-owner and vice president of Lumberjacks Restaurant. The new Bakersfield Lumberjacks marks the first location for the brand in the area and will boost the local economy by adding up to 65 jobs.
