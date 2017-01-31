New Centennial Corridor meetings scheduled

The city of Bakersfield and Caltrans have scheduled three community meetings to provide residents with information regarding preparatory work in advance of the future construction of the Centennial Corridor project. This work will consist of sewer and utility relocations, as well as the installation of new cul-de-sacs, on various streets adjacent to the future transportation corridor in late spring 2017.

