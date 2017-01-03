More than 90,000 Californians without power
A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain in the next week. The winter weather will also bring some more much-needed rain to other parts of California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|56 min
|Bruce
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|Tony Rivera
|369
|Jeff Tkac dies by apparent suicide
|15 hr
|The light
|1
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Fri
|theCARS7879
|52
|Tired "Rapper"
|Jan 5
|Cabot
|3
|Donald Trump White Power
|Dec 27
|Skater
|1
|lame
|Dec 18
|Haterswillhate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC