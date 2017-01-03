More than 90,000 Californians without...

More than 90,000 Californians without power

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain in the next week. The winter weather will also bring some more much-needed rain to other parts of California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes... 56 min Bruce 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) 8 hr Tony Rivera 369
News Jeff Tkac dies by apparent suicide 15 hr The light 1
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Fri theCARS7879 52
Tired "Rapper" Jan 5 Cabot 3
Donald Trump White Power Dec 27 Skater 1
lame Dec 18 Haterswillhate 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at January 08 at 2:01PM PST

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,987 • Total comments across all topics: 277,727,387

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC