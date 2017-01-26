McCarthy on President Trump's border actions
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy released a statement Thursday on President Trump's actions to defend the border: "Few things are more fundamental to a nation than a defined and protected border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|Evangelina
|374
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|14 hr
|Asap
|2
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Pirate
|13
|Hookers on union?
|Thu
|Boo
|1
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Ftp
|11
|What's your pubic preference?
|Jan 24
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11)
|Jan 23
|jerry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC