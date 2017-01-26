Mass murderer Charles Manson returns ...

Mass murderer Charles Manson returns to prison after hospitalisation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Convicted mass murderer and cult leader Charles Manson has been returned to prison after getting hospitalised for a few days because of a serious illness, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing confirmation from a corrections official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Manson, 82, was taken from the Corcoran State Prison, where he's serving a life sentence, to a hospital in Bakersfield in California's Central Valley, media outlets reported earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes... 14 hr Bruce 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) 22 hr Tony Rivera 369
News Jeff Tkac dies by apparent suicide Sun The light 1
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Fri theCARS7879 52
Tired "Rapper" Jan 5 Cabot 3
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) Jan 4 Linda 30
News Elderly man alleges assault and robbery at ATM Jan 4 tellinitlikeitis 2
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at January 09 at 3:51AM PST

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,449 • Total comments across all topics: 277,743,109

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC