Mass murderer Charles Manson returns to prison after hospitalisation

Convicted mass murderer and cult leader Charles Manson has been returned to prison after getting hospitalised for a few days because of a serious illness, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing confirmation from a corrections official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Manson, 82, was taken from the Corcoran State Prison, where he's serving a life sentence, to a hospital in Bakersfield in California's Central Valley, media outlets reported earlier this week.

