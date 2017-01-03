Mass murderer and cult leader Manson still alive

Cult leader and convicted mass murderer Charles Manson, reportedly taken from a California prison where he is serving a life sentence to a hospital for an undisclosed medical issue, "is alive right now," a state prison official said on Wednesday. Celebrity gossip website TMZ reported on Tuesday that Manson was transported to a hospital in Bakersfield, California, about an hour from California State Prison in Corcoran, where he was being held.

