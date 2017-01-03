Man who confessed to killing pregnant...

Man who confessed to killing pregnant fiance is found dead

A California man who confessed on TV to killing his pregnant fiance and unborn child has died in a suspected suicide. Manuel Vela said in a December jailhouse interview with KBAK-TV in Bakersfield that he choked 30-year-old Katrina Rivera to death after an argument outside their home.

