Man robs Laundry Mat of $550 from coin machine: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Theft, Fitch Road: The owner of the Laundry Mat reported that a man was caught on video surveillance breaking into the coin machine Jan. 24. He robbed them of $550, and there is an estimated $550 damage to the machine. I.D. Theft, Fitch Road: A 27-year-old woman reported Jan. 23 that someone in Bakersfield, California has been trying to open a credit car account in her name.

