Man robs Laundry Mat of $550 from coi...

Man robs Laundry Mat of $550 from coin machine: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland.com

Theft, Fitch Road: The owner of the Laundry Mat reported that a man was caught on video surveillance breaking into the coin machine Jan. 24. He robbed them of $550, and there is an estimated $550 damage to the machine. I.D. Theft, Fitch Road: A 27-year-old woman reported Jan. 23 that someone in Bakersfield, California has been trying to open a credit car account in her name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ... 5 hr Bbb 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Fri Evangelina 374
Dmv. Id replacement. Fri Asap 2
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Thu Pirate 13
Hookers on union? Jan 26 Boo 1
Lets post hoz (Jun '15) Jan 24 Ftp 11
What's your pubic preference? Jan 24 CuriousGeorge 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,297 • Total comments across all topics: 278,346,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC